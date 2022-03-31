The South Greene middle and high school bands will hold their annual Band Bazaar fundraiser to be held Saturday at South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway.
“The Band Bazaar is the largest fundraiser the band conducts all year,” said W. Jay Oberfeitinger, band director. “The proceeds from this fundraiser benefit all students in the South Greene band program from our sixth grade beginning band all the way to our high school band.”
The Band Bazaar is an all-day event including local music groups who donate their time, local artists, businesses and craftspeople who purchase booth space to showcase and sell their wares, an auction of items donated by community members and local businesses, Food concessions and more.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Music begins at Noon. The Pharaohs classic car club will he hosting a car show in the parking lot all day, weather permitting. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Those scheduled to perform include Josh Dean, Zack & Leann, The Flying J’s, Chris Johnson Band, and The Color 7.