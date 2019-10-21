Scan.jpeg

The South Greene High School class of 1969 held its 50th reunion Sept. 28 at Victory Church of God. Attending were, in the front row, from left: Ruthie Waddell Gosnell, Sharon Gregory Neas, Judy Gray Smith, Elizabeth Vest Gray, Charlotte Gray Wallin, Barbara Peters Waddell, Claudia Ricker Boozer and Nancy Rader Goins. In the second row are: Carolyn Ingles, Joyce Davis Hensley, Jane Tarlton Jones, Doris Smithson Temple, Pat Southerland Ellenburg, Judy Hixon Crawford, Becky Inscore Murphy, Priscilla Hicks Presley, Darlene Miller Freshour and Jennifer Cornwell Cutshall. In the third row are teacher Mrs. Barbra Belcher, Sandra Lawing Lowe, Vickie Tarlton Gregory, Myra Million Johnson, Nellie Woolsey, Kathy Payne Henley, Mary Lou Hopson Freeman, Gwen Brooks Pauley, Jerry L. Holt and Lynn Scott. In the fourth row are Kyle Collins, Johnny Ottinger, Steve Haney, Douglas Bowers, Ronnie Hensley, Robert Johnson, Wayne Bullen, Billy Darnell, Steve Campbell and Charlen Jones. Not pictured are teacher Dixie Blake and Rex Roberts.

 Special To The Sun