South Greene High School’s “Red Carpet Rebels” will present the original play, “South Ghoul High School,” for their fall production Thursday at 7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Detention teacher Azazel loves to punish his wards when they have been caught doing good deeds, a synopsis said. The play was written by SGHS Theatre teacher Christy Hoeke. At left, Azazel keeps students in line during a rehearsal.

 Special To The Sun