Southern gospel-bluegrass performers The Isaacs are scheduled to perform next month at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The concert is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The award-winning musical group consists of siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and their mother, Lily Isaacs.
Influenced by country, bluegrass, R&B, folk and southern gospel, the Isaacs blend their "tight family harmonies with contemporary acoustic instrumentation" to create their signature sound, a news release from event organizers notes.
The Isaacs are frequent guests on RFD Network’s Larry’s Country Diner and the Grand Ole Opry, and have appeared on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours for over 20 years, the release adds.
During their career, they have won nine Dove Awards and received Grammy nominations for their past three albums. In addition, the group was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.
In a statement, The Isaacs say they "feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story."
Tickets for their upcoming Greeneville show are $35 orchestra-level seating, $30 mezzanine and $25 balcony.
For more details or to purchase tickets, go online to npacgreeneville.com or call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679.