A benefit spaghetti dinner for Dagan McMahan will be held Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Camp Creek Fire Hall, 700 Greystone Road.
The 9-year-old boy is afflicted with spinal muscular atrophy, event organizers say in a news release. “He is ventilator dependent and unable to walk, but with the use of his hand he can navigate the world with help from his electric wheelchair,” the release says.
Last July, Dagan’s grandmother, Diane McMahan, who was his primary caregiver, passed away.
His nurse, Christina Foshie, and her husband, David, were granted custody of Dagan “to help keep him in a loving home,” the release notes.
Funds from the benefit supper will be used for the purchase of a van to not only help transport Dagan to his doctor’s appointments, but to also “help him explore the world around him,” the release adds.
A van was donated for his use, but it now needs repairs, which will cost more than the van’s worth, the release says. Without van transportation, Dagan is homebound.
He was recently able to visit Dollywood for the first time, got to see the fireworks on the Fourth of July, and went to see a movie in a theater, event organizers say in the release. “Please come out and help him experience more of what the world has to offer.”
The dinner will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread and drink. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 4 and up and kids under 3 are free.