Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids can explore spices in Spiced Applesauce Muffins, put their favorite snacks to the test in an experiment called “The Battle of Crispy Versus Crunchy” and contribute a fall-inspired main dish for family dinner by making Apple Cider-Glazed Pork Chops.
Spiced Applesauce Muffins
These simple muffins come together in a bowl, no mixer needed! They are packed with the warm flavors of fall and are great for breakfast or a snack. Kids will learn the difference between spiced and spicy and learn more about where the spices in their muffins come from.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
¾ cup (3¾ ounces) all-purpose flour
¾ cup (4 1/8 ounces) whole-wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup (4 2/3 ounces) sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
¼ cup (2 ounces) apple cider or apple juice
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12-cup muffin tin, including top, with vegetable oil spray.
In medium bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, and salt.
In large bowl, whisk together sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Transfer 2 tablespoons sugar mixture to small bowl and reserve for sprinkling.
Add applesauce, melted butter, cider, egg, and vanilla to remaining sugar mixture in large bowl and whisk until well combined.
Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Do not over mix.
Spray ¼-cup dry measuring cup with vegetable oil spray. Use greased measuring cup to divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Sprinkle reserved sugar mixture evenly over batter in each muffin cup.
Place muffin tin in oven. Bake until muffins are deep golden brown and toothpick inserted in center of 1 muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove muffin tin from oven (ask an adult for help). Place muffin tin on cooling rack and let muffins cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.
Using your fingertips, gently wiggle muffins to loosen from muffin tin and transfer directly to cooling rack. Let muffins cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Learning Moment
Science (Food Science)
This recipe is called “spiced” applesauce muffins because it calls for multiple different spices, but it’s not spicy. Ask kids if they know the difference between spiced and spicy. Then explain that spicy food usually incorporates some form of chile peppers, such as crushed red pepper flakes, ground cayenne pepper, chopped chile peppers, or hot sauce. Chile peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin (“cap-SAY-sin”) that makes us feel hotter than we actually are–that’s why we say our mouth feels like it’s “on fire” when we eat something spicy, even if the food is cold.
There is definitely no capsaicin in these muffins! They’re spiced, which means that they’re flavored using the power of spices. These muffins include 2 different dried, ground spices: cinnamon and nutmeg, and a spice extract, vanilla. These spices aren’t made from chile peppers, but from other plants.
While the muffins are baking in step 7, have kids smell the cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. How would they describe how each smells? Do the smells remind them of anything? Ask kids: Can you guess what part of the plant each one comes from? Explain that cinnamon comes from the bark of a tree, nutmeg is a seed, and vanilla extract comes from soaking a vanilla flower seed pod in a mixture of water and alcohol. The fact that cinnamon is tree bark may be surprising!
The Battle of Crispy Versus Crunchy
Crispy and crunchy are two of the most popular food textures — especially when it comes to snack foods, such as chips and crackers. In this three-part, hands-on experiment, kids play the role of scientists and conduct tests to discover what makes foods crispy . . . or crunchy!
What You’ll Need:
3 wide, thin, and crispy or crunchy snack foods, such as:
Potato chips
Kettle chips
Pringles potato crisps
Tortilla chips
Doritos chips
Saltines
Water crackers
Crispy and crunchy are two words that are often used interchangeably to describe food texture. But they actually mean two different things:
Crispy foods tend to be hard but delicate—they break or shatter easily.
Crunchy foods tend to be thicker and make a crushing noise when you chew them.
Take a look at the foods you’ve gathered for your experiment. Eat a sample of each. Would you categorize each food as crispy or crunchy? How do you know?
First, some background information: Scientists agree that crispy foods and crunchy foods sound different when we eat them. In the 1970s and 1980s, researchers at the University of Minnesota discovered that people describe foods that make higher-pitched sounds when they chew them as crispy and foods that make lower-pitched sounds when they chew them as crunchy.
Try it for yourself! Find a quiet space. Eat 1 or 2 of each chip or cracker. As you eat each one, think about what it sounds like while you chew: Does it sound crispy (higher‑pitched) or crunchy (lower-pitched)?
Analyze your results: Did the snacks sound the same or different when you chewed them? Did the snacks you rated as crispy have a higher-pitched sound when you ate them? Did the snacks you rated as crunchy have a lower-pitched sound when you ate them?
Use a scale to measure how much force it takes to break each chip or cracker. The amount of force tells you how hard you would have to push down with your teeth to bite through the food. We highly recommend having an adult or friend help you with this experiment. One person can push down on the chip or cracker until it breaks. The other person can observe the reading on the scale.
Make sure your scale is set to measure ounces. Place 2 small paper or plastic cups upside down on your digital kitchen scale. Lay a single chip or cracker across the cups (like a bridge).
Press the “tare” or “zero” button on your scale. It should now show zero weight.
While your observer watches the reading on the scale, use the pen cap or pencil eraser to gently press on the center of the chip or cracker. As slowly as you can, press down harder and harder until the chip or cracker breaks. Record the reading on the scale (in ounces) when the chip or cracker breaks. This should be the maximum force reading. (If it takes A LOT of force to break a chip or cracker, you might max out how much force your scale can measure—that’s OK!
Repeat this test 3 times with each type of chip or cracker. Do you get similar results each time?
Analyze your results! Which foods took the most force to break? Which foods took the least force to break? In the Young Chefs’ Club lab, we found that crispy foods usually took less force to break than crunchy foods—were your results similar?
Learning Moment
Science (Scientific practices; Sensory science):
Before they begin this experiment, ask kids to make a prediction: Do they think there is a difference between crispy foods and crunchy foods? If so, what do they think that difference is? (You might want to record kids’ predictions and revisit them after they’ve conducted the different tests and made their observations.)
After conducting the three tests in this activity, kids will likely make a few discoveries about crispy and crunchy foods:
Crispy foods tend to be thinner, take less force to break, and make higher-pitched sounds when we chew them.
Crunchy foods tend to be thicker, take more force to break, and make lower-pitched sounds when we chew them.
Based on their results, ask kids if they can think of any other foods that are crispy (such as cooked bacon and romaine lettuce) or crunchy (such as granola, celery sticks, and fried chicken). Do they prefer crispy foods, crunchy foods, or both?!
Apple Cider-Glazed Pork Chops
For a taste of fall, kids can make this impressive main dish for family dinner using fresh apple cider. Kids will learn all about how apple cider is made, and how it’s different from apple juice.
What You’ll Need:
½ cup apple cider
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried
4 boneless pork chops, ¾ to 1 inch thick
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- In liquid measuring cup, whisk together apple cider, maple syrup, mustard, and thyme. Set aside.
Use kitchen shears to make 2 cuts through fat on edges of each pork chop. Pat chops dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Wash your hands.
In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil.
Use tongs to carefully place chops in skillet. Cook, without moving chops, until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes.
Use clean tongs to carefully flip chops. Reduce heat to medium-low. Carefully pour apple cider mixture into skillet. Cook until chops register 145 degrees on instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes. Use clean tongs to transfer chops to serving platter. Cover platter with aluminum foil.
Increase heat to medium and cook apple cider mixture in skillet, stirring often with rubber spatula, until thick and syrupy, 2 to 3 minutes (sauce will be very bubbly when it thickens). Turn off heat. Spoon glaze over chops and serve.
Learning Moment
Science (Food Science):
This recipe uses apple cider as the main ingredient for the glaze for the pork chops. Ask kids: Have you tried apple cider before? How do you think it’s the same or different from apple juice?
Before starting to cook, pour some apple cider into a glass. If you have any apple juice on hand as well, pour that into a second glass. Ask kids:
What do you notice about how the cider (and juice) look?
How does each smell?
How do each taste?
If you have both cider and juice, how are they the same or different?
Explain to kids that apple cider is made from apples that are chopped and ground up into an “apple mash” that’s similar to applesauce. The mash is then wrapped in cloth and put into a cider press, which is a machine that squeezes out the juice from the mash. That juice is the apple cider! It’s a darker brown color than apple juice and is opaque (meaning you can’t see through it), because it still has small bits of apple pulp in it. Because of that pulp, apple cider tastes extra apple-y and intense. Apple juice, on the other hand, is apple cider that has been filtered. That means that after the cider is pressed, it’s poured through a very fine strainer that catches all of that extra pulp, turning the apple juice translucent (meaning you can see through it) and a lighter yellow color. Apple juice still tastes like apples, but has a lighter, less intense flavor than apple cider.