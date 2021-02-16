Samantha Nicole Spillman, of Greeneville, and Daniel Shane Cruz, of Morristown, announce their engagement to wed.
Samantha is the daughter of Rodney Spillman and Crissie Guinn of Greene County. Her grandparents are Jacklin and Edward Horton, of Greene County. She is the great-granddaughter of Polly and the late M.M. Harrison; and Ken and Inge Horton.
Shane is the son of Carrie Payne and Daniel Cruz, of Hamblen County. He is the grandson of Judy Cruz, of Hamblen County, and the late Gayenne and Howard Sims of Jefferson County.
Samantha graduated in 2015 as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Tennessee College of Applied Technologies and has been working as an LPN since.
Shane is a computer technician.
The couple attends Riverview Seventh-day Adventist Church. The invitation only wedding is planned for Oct. 23. Pastor Jason Vyhmeister will officiate.