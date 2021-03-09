JOHNSON CITY – A French Spring Cooking Course taught by Chef Sheridan is offered this spring by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development.
Sheridan Nice will teach this course virtually. Recipes will be provided, so participants may cook along with her, or simply enjoy her show.
In this four-part series, Nice will put aside the “comfort foods” of winter and take inspiration from nature, with a focus on the tender green early vegetables of printemps, or spring. These include new potatoes, young sweet carrots, crunchy peas and asparagus, along with fragrant herbs. An emphasis will be on dishes featuring fish and lean cuts of meat, and on techniques to lighten up meals. Light desserts using the first fruits of spring are included, as well.
Nice, who owned two restaurants in Johnson City with her partner and husband, Steve Nice, is a graduate of La Varenne, Ecole de Cuisine, Paris. She is also a recipient of an International Association of Culinary Professionals baking and pastry scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in California’s Napa Valley.
Class sessions will be held via Zoom on Thursdays, March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1.
Registration is $179 for all four sessions or $55 each.
For more information or registration, call 800-222-3878 or visit etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment.