The Spring Doll Show returns to Jonesborough on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boones St. This show has been held in Jonesborough for more than 20 years.
Featured at the show will be antique, vintage, modern and art dolls which will be available for purchase. The show will also include other doll related items, such as clothing and accessories which will also be available to purchase.
Admission to the show is free, but voluntary donations are accepted for St. Jude Research Hospital. Collectors and enthusiasts are welcome.
For more information contact Ellen Stafford at 423-753-0022.