Kingsport, TN – Spring is normally the season of hope, of growth, of renewal. We say goodbye to the darkness of winter and hello to vibrant colors. Here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, spring has been symbolized for more than three decades by a small herb sale that bloomed into the Spring Garden Fair at Kingsport’s Exchange Place Living History Farm.
However, because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the health and safety of our community, the 2020 Exchange Place Spring Garden Fair, scheduled for April 25 and 26, has been canceled, according to a news release.
Though the Spring Garden Fair will not be held this year, gardeners will still be looking for vegetable, fruit, and herb plants to grow their own food, as well as flowers, trees and shrubs to lift their spirits. Exchange Place is encouraging support for the loyal local growers who bring their plants to the Garden Fair each year, so they will be able to weather this challenging time and continue to provide with the plants we want and need. Exchange Place is providing contact information for plant vendors on www.exchangeplace.info and facebook.com/events/Exchange Place Spring Garden Fair, 2020. By visiting either of these sites, you will be able to contact greenery experts directly and arrange to purchase plants to help brighten up your home and garden, something especially necessary during this particular time of stress and uncertainty, the release says. A little beauty can go a very long way.
Fair organizers expressed sadness and disappointment in the release that they will not to be able to see everyone happily roaming about the farm, interacting with the animals and seeing the sheep get shorn, watching the many demonstrations of 19th century skills, visiting the Burow Museum, listening to the many local and regional musicians who come to play, dancing around the Maypole, and taking part in so many of the other activities that make the Spring Garden Fair at Exchange Place one of the year’s most anticipated events, but want to keep everyone healthy and safe so they can enjoy Farm Fest on July 12, the Fall Folk Arts Festival on September 26 and 27, and all the other events planned at Exchange Place in 2020.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. The exchange place receives no money from the state, county or city. For more information on how you can become a volunteer or help to support the Exchange Place, please call 423-288-6071, or visit: www.exchangeplace.info. Donations can be made by check made out to Exchange Place, and may be sent to 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.