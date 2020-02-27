DCBSP Turkeys

Springtime is the season of love for much wildlife, including two Tom turkeys at David Crockett Birthplace State Park. Although the official start of spring is still nearly a month away, the two birds put on a nearly hour-long display for park visitors Saturday. The two males fanned out their tails, fluffed their feathers and danced while dragging their wing feathers and gobbling in a display typical of a turkey courting ritual.

 Photo Special To The Sun