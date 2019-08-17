St. James Class Of 1959

The St. James High School class of 1959 met for its 60th class reunion at Ma and Pa’s Restaurant. Thirteen class members attended, including, in the front row, from left: Lucenda Goins Davis, Dale Neas, Marcella Ramsey Hafer and Iva Mae GeFellers Nease. In the second row are: Howard Bowers, Carroll Allen, Margaret Mitchell Kinser, Wanda Waddell Shipley, Doris Ann Buckner Swecker and Veldena Davis Shipley. In the back row are John Conduff, David Myers and Ronnie Smith.

