St. James Class Of 1962

The St. James High School class of 1962 held its 57th reunion Aug. 3 at Harvest Family Restaurant. Attending were, in the front row, from left: Carolyn Renner Bowers, Brenda Collins Malone, Patsy Holt Sauls, Buddy Seaton, Sandra Seaton Broyles, Jeanette Southerland Reynolds and Sally Neas Allen. In the second row are Brenda Ricker Davis, Barbara Collins Livingston, Byrl Fann and Eugene Bowers. Others attending but not pictured were Glen Malone, Max Sauls, Joyce Seaton, Allen Broyles, Trevor Nease, Carroll Allen, Keith Livingston and Linda Fann.