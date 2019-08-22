ST. JAMES CLASS OF 1963

The St. James Class of 1963 reunion was Aug. 16 at the Harvest Family restaurant with 15 classmates and three teachers present. In the front row, from left, are: Jane Williamson, teacher, Norma Southerland Brooks, Charlene Davis Tweed, Marie Fillers Collins, Linda Allen Fullen and Edith Phillips Boswell. In the second row are: Barbara Belcher and Bob Price, teachers, Lynnice Renner Strong, Doris Shelton Bird, Lyndon Waddell, Pam Waddell Easterly and Margaret Bowers Ramsey. In the back row are Katrina Collins Brown, Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Linda Williams Humphreys, Ronnie Waddell and Nellie Hensley McCrum.

 Special To The Sun