Stanifer And Shelton Wed

Ashley Raye Stanifer ,of Morristown, and Adam Lane Shelton, of Afton, were married in a 6 p.m. service on June 13, at The Homeplace in Greeneville.
The Rev. Scott Wakefield and Rev. Gary Marshall, grandfather of the bride, officiated.
Ashley is the daughter of Dr. Kenneth and Andrea Stanifer of Morristown. Adam is the son of Ricky and Joetta Shelton of Afton. Barbara Cobb is grandmother of the bride and Wanda Fillers is grandmother of the groom. A memory table held photos of loved ones gone on.
The outdoor wedding was decorated with ferns and lanterns. The beautiful mountain view was framed by a wooden arbor. A cross, handmade by the groom, was braided with cords during the unity ceremony.
Parents of the bride gave Ashley in marriage.
The bride wore a satin ball gown with a fingertip angel dust veil. She carried a bouquet of white roses with her grandmothers’ rings attached.
Attendants were: Taylor Holder, of Morristown, friend of bride; Marlee Epps, of Morristown, friend of bride; Chloe Brock, of Morristown, friend of bride; Lauren Lord, of Morristown, friend of bride; Kendall Shelton, of Afton, sister of groom; Hayley Ratcliff, of Morristown, friend of bride; and Alex Whitehead, of Morristown, friend of bride.
They wore blush chiffon, floor length gowns and carried babies breath tied in ribbons.
The flower girls were: Audrey Parr, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Alena Parr, of Murray, Kentucky, cousins of the groom; and Ella Childress and Katie Stratton, of Maryville, cousins of the bride.
Ring bearers were Greyson Singleton, of Morristown, cousin of the bride, and Jeremiah and Canaan Farmer, of Kingsport, cousins of the groom.
Best men were Ricky Shelton, Father of the groom, and Sully Cobble, friend of the groom.
Groomsmen were: Collin King, Tyler King, Logan Mottern and Timothy Cutshall, friends of the groom, from Greeneville; and Kyle Stanifer and Andrew Stanifer, brothers of the bride, from Morristown.
The mother of the bride wore a champagne lace, tea length dress. The groom’s mother wore a grey chiffon, tea length dress with a matching sequined, waist length jacket. Both wore wrist corsages of white roses. All flowers were designed by the bride’s aunt, Teresa Stanifer Helton.
Music was provided by deejay Victor Conner of Greeneville.
Lisa Brown, friend of the bride, was the director.
The reception was held in the rustic, elegant, beautiful barn at the Homeplace. The tables were decorated with photos of the bride and groom.
BJ and Annie Jarnagin, of Ooltewah, were attendants at the table that held a hand painted canvas of the bride and groom. It was Painted by a friend of the bride, Alex Whitehead.
The couple went to Litchfield Beach, South Carolina for their honeymoon. A trip to Jamaica is planned for next year.
The couple resides in Morristown where Ashley is a dental hygienist at the office of Dr. Kenneth C. Stanifer. She is an East Tennessee State University graduate.
Adam is a graduate of ETSU and is a Transportation management specialist at Color Tech in Morristown.
Out of state guests came from Kentucky and Louisiana.
Pre-nuptial parties included: a shower by friends of the groom at Ricky and Joetta Shelton’s home in Greeneville; a drive through shower at the bride’s church, Buffalo Trail Baptist in Morristown; a shower by the friends and family of the bride in Morristown; a personal shower by the bride’s friends at the home of Kenny and Andrea Stanifer in Morristown.; a rehearsal dinner given by Ricky and Joetta Shelton, parents of the groom, at The Homeplace, featuring a duck hunting décor.