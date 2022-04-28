The McKinney Center and the StoryTown Radio Show are planning a Star Wars trivia night.
The first-ever “May the Fourth Be with You” trivia night will be held Wednesday, May 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
Teams and individuals are invited to participate, event organizers say in a news release.
Entry fees are $5 per person, and winners will take away a Star Wars-themed prize basket, the release continues. Door prizes will also be awarded throughout the night.
Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character. A prize will be presented for “Best Costume.”
The host for the evening will be Ryan Budds, actor, comedian and trivia host. He has hosted over 8,000 trivia shows since 2010, and just last year, hosted trivia for the cast of Family Guy at San Diego Comic-Con.
Beer will be available for purchase through Main Street Cafe & Catering.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the StoryTown Radio Show.
Places are limited, so advance registration is recommended.
To register, go line to jonesborough.com/tickets or call 423-753-1010.