On May 22 at 6 p.m. Michael Blade Owen Davis and Alissa Rayann Starnes married at K & K Farms in Greeneville, where the reception was also held.
Pastor Kent Hightower officiated.
Groom is a welder and maintenance technician. Bride is a full-time student working on her bachelor’s in Art Education, to be an art teacher.
The bride’s parents are Jennifer and Mikey Owens, Katrina and Travis Starnes.
The groom’s parents are Tuesdee and Chris Davis.
Grandparents of the bride are Jennie and Larry Stapleton, of Talbott, Tenn.; Glennita Starnes and the late Johnny Starnes, of Newport, Tenn.; and the late James Brockwell Sr.
Grandparents of the groom are Deborah and Tim Wheeler, of Fort Worth, Texas; Rhonda and Alan Davis, of Laurens, South Carolina; Danese Crawford, of Bybee, Tennessee.; and the late Mike Jarnigan, of Newport, Tennessee.
The couple will reside in a home they purchased in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
The couple expressed thanks to family and friends who made the day special and all who were in attendance.