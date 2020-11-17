Starnes and Luttrell Wed

Andrew James Starnes and Rachel Elizabeth Luttrell, both of Greeneville, married in a 4 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 24, 2020, at Encompass Church in Bulls Gap.
Pastor Jesse Bible officiated.
The bride’s parents are Alan and Cindy Luttrell, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Brad and Jennifer Starnes, of Greeneville.
Rachel wore a champagne color mermaid style gown with a v-neck and open back, featuring beading and crystals and a chapel-length train. She wore a tulle veil with beading and crystals.
Dusty blue roses hung on the first row of the sanctuary chairs, and an arch was placed in the center of the sanctuary with dusty blue and white tapestries wrapped around the middle and sides where Rachel and Andrew stood during the ceremony.
Matron of honor was Chelsea York.
Bridesmaids were Ansley Ricker, Alora Ricker, Hope Hensley and Hannah Starnes.
The bridesmaids wore Dusty Blue tulle and chiffon floor-length gowns in various styles and carried bouquets with soft pink roses, eucalyptus, and various peach and white flowers.
Best man was Brennan Starnes.
Groomsmen were Brad Cox, Nick Jones, Kyle Jones and Jordan Norton.
The bride’s mother wore a dusty blue, knee-length dress.
The groom’s mother wore a floor-length, one shoulder violet dress.
The mothers wore corsages of light pink and peach roses with eucalyptus.
Mitchell and Brittany Bible provided music for the ceremony and reception.
Hiliary Bowman served as wedding director.
Holly Morelock served as photographer and Lauren Bible served as videographer.
A small family reception was held in the sanctuary of Encompass Church. The tables were decorated with white table cloths, dusty blue and pink rose petals, tea lights, and mason jars containing baby’s breath.
The cake was a two-tier vanilla and chocolate cake with vanilla frosting, decorated with dusty blue and white ruffles and flowers.
Wedding showers were hosted by the church family of Hartman’s Chapel UMC on Sept. 13, parents and sister of the bride at their residence on Sept. 19, the groom’s aunt at her residence on Oct. 4, and the bride and groom’s Bible study group at Encompass Church on Oct. 14.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2015 graduate of East Tennessee State University.
She is an office administrator for Medtec LLC.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2011 graduate of University of Tennessee.
He is a regional admissions counselor for Illinois Wesleyan University.
The couple honeymooned in Destin, Florida.
They will reside in Greeneville.