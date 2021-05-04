Emilee Starnes, of Greeneville, and Zane Potter, of Chuckey, announce their engagement to wed. A ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. on June 18 at The Millstone.
The bride-elect’s parents are Michael and Iva Starnes, of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Kenneth and Pamela Potter, of Chuckey.
The bride-elect is a graduate of North Greene High School class of 2017. She currently attends ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in Pharmacy Studies on May 9. She will graduate with her PharmD in May 2023.
She is employed as a student pharmacist at Greene County Drug.
The groom-elect is a graduate of North Greene High School class of 2018. He currently attends Lincoln Memorial University studying Finance and Accounting and will graduate in May 2022.
He is employed as a financial representative at Modern Woodman of America.