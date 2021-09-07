Emilee Alexandria Starnes, of Greeneville, and Zane Kenton Potter, of Chuckey, were wed in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony on June 18 at The Millstone.
Pastor Nathan Reynolds, of Afton, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Michael and Iva Starnes, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Kenneth and Pamela Potter, of Chuckey.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and mother.
The maid of honor was Abby Weems, of Knoxville.
Bridesmaids were Zoey Potter, of Chuckey, Megan Whaley, of Chuckey, Sylvia Meredith, of Kingsport, and Sarah Anderson, of Johnson City.
The flower girls were Abigail Philbeck, of Greeneville, andTalitha Blake, of Knoxville.
The bride wore a classic Justin Alexander fit and flare ivory gown with a high neckline, accented with an elaborately beaded sheer illusion back. The gown was adorned by an ivory cathedral veil. She carried a freeform bouquet of white, sahara and tibet roses, filled with eucalyptus, blue delphinium, orchids and peonies.
The bride’s mother wore a champagne, embroidered lace, high-low gown.
The groom’s mother wore a champagne, sequined, knee-length gown.
The mothers wore pale pink orchid corsages with white spray roses and greenery.
Attendants wore dolphin gray, chiffon, floor length dresses.
Ringbearers were Haddon Blake, of Knoxville, and Jett Neas, of Afton.
Best man was Kenneth Potter, of Chuckey.
Groomsmen were Zak Potter, of Johnson City, Ethan Starnes, of Greeneville, Grayson Potter, of Mosheim and Chris Cobble, of Greeneville.
The ceremony took place at a charming outdoor site with a beautiful arbor in the center, flanked by fresh greenery, white roses, and white hydrangeas. Vases of white roses, white hydrangeas and blue limonium lined the aisles.
Music was provided by Morgan Peters, of Pikeville, Kentuckey, Michael Philbeck, of Greeneville, and Mitchell and Brittaney Bible, of Mohawk.
A reception was held at The Millstone.
The Bride’s Cake featured two tiers of vanilla buttercream cake surrounded by fresh flowers and a porcelain bride and groom that was used on the Bride’s grandparents cake 50 years ago. The Groom’s cake was a custom made cherry-filled, chocolate cake covered and filled with chocolate ganache and almond fondant in the shape of a golf bag. The tables featured teapot centerpieces filled with fresh roses, hydrangea and greenery. White linen table cloths were adorned with dolphin gray linen napkins, gold chargers and candle filled gold votives. Each place setting consisted of a homemade raspberry creme cheese cupcake and custom flower seed packet for wedding favors.
A rehearsal dinner hosted by Kenneth and Pamela Potter was held at The Millstone at 7 p.m. on June 17.
The couple honeymooned in Jamaica.
They will reside in Johnson City.
The bride is a 3rd-year pharmacy student at Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.
The groom works in the Accounting & Finance Department at C&C Millwright.