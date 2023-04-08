The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nolachuckey chapter, members are shown attending the Appalachian District luncheon with Tennessee State DAR Regent Emily Robinson, seated second from left. Front row, from left, are: Linda Townsend; Emily Robinson; Debra Boles, the Nolachuckey Regent, and Kathy Harmon. Back row, from left, are: Patty Neas, Jeannie Smith, Madge Walker, Diana Shipley and Barbara Southerland.
Photo Special to the Sun
Ivan Daniels and Cohen Daniels, who are Children of the American Revolution members, provided entertainment for the Appalachian District DAR luncheon.
The Appalachian District of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met for a luncheon on March 25 at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center.
Featured speaker was the TN State DAR Regent Emily Robinson, who spoke about the importance of volunteerism and the promotion of the “DAR objectives of historic preservation, education and patriotism” by its members.
She outlined several projects in which TN DAR members are currently involved, including the Patriot Book Project. Many TN DAR members are writing biographies of their Revolutionary War patriots to be compiled in a book. They are additionally highlighting the state song, “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee,” and working on the project, “Blanket TN in Love”, making and donating blankets to Tennessee citizens.
Attendees were entertained by Ivan and Cohen Daniels, members of the CAR (Children of the American Revolution.) Ivan played the drum and Cohen the fife. The pair presented several songs from the Revolutionary War period dressed in period costumes.
Linda Townsend, a local Nolachuckey Chapter member, displayed her state and national award-winning fiber arts entry during the luncheon. Her cross-stitch entry was entitled, “Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail Guide.”
Women from DAR units covering upper East Tennessee were present, including several from the local NSDAR unit of the Nolachuckey DAR. State officers in attendance were: Holly Matthews, Jane Chambers and Nannette Feeback. Other Appalachian officers attending were: District Director Jackie Rhoten; Appalachian Counsel Chair Angela Miller, and Betty Stevens, the Appalachian Counsel treasurer.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.