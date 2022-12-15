Elias Korniotes, 4, and his sister, Atheia, 1, are shown visiting with Santa at the Mosheim Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. Elias couldn't think of what he wanted Santa to bring him this Christmas, but he did say that he wanted Santa to bring his little sister a book for Christmas.
Santa Claus is shown with the staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. From left are Erin Evans, Jonathan Cook, Suzy Crouch, Erin Bontempt, Hilarie Cardnell (DeAnna Gray in photo on stick) and "Santa Bob" in front.
The Mosheim Public Library staff enjoy a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday afternoon. From left are: Janice and Lynn Wampler, Mosheim Library director Denise Duck, and library assistants Trudy Gregg and Peggy Wills.
Santa is shown visiting the Greeneville-Greene County Library on Tuesday morning.
Photo by Christina Potts
Santa Claus is shown reading to children at the Greeneville-Greene County Library on Tuesday morning.
Photo by Christina Potts
Elias Korniotes, 4, and his sister, Atheia, 1, are shown visiting with Santa at the Mosheim Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. Elias couldn't think of what he wanted Santa to bring him this Christmas, but he did say that he wanted Santa to bring his little sister a book for Christmas.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Santa Claus is shown with the staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. From left are Erin Evans, Jonathan Cook, Suzy Crouch, Erin Bontempt, Hilarie Cardnell (DeAnna Gray in photo on stick) and "Santa Bob" in front.
Photo by Christina Potts
The Mosheim Public Library staff enjoy a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday afternoon. From left are: Janice and Lynn Wampler, Mosheim Library director Denise Duck, and library assistants Trudy Gregg and Peggy Wills.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
Children work on a crafts project Tuesday afternoon at the Mosheim Library.