Master storyteller Donald Davis is coming to the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center for two shows on April 3 and 4.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
The two-night concert will feature Davis telling different stories each evening, officials say in a news release.
General admission tickets are $15. A special group rate for 15 or more people is available for $12 per person.
Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian Mountain world that was rich in stories. “I didn’t learn stories, I just absorbed them,” Davis says as he recounts tales learned from a family of traditional storytellers who lived on the same Western North Carolina land since 1781.
Davis’ resume boasts numerous experiences including Davidson College, Duke University Divinity School, a retired Methodist minister and former chairperson of the board of Directors for the National Storytelling Association. He is a favorite at the annual National Storytelling Festival and has also served as a featured teller at the Smithsonian Institute, the World’s Fair as well as festivals and concerts throughout the United States and the world.
For Davis, storytelling is a way of giving and living life. He invites each listener to come along, pull deep inside for one’s own stories and personally share the common experiences that celebrate the creative spirit. For Donald Davis, storytelling “is not what I do for a living, but it is how I do all that I do while I am living.”
Attendees can enjoy live music before each show starting at 7 p.m.
Davis will host a meet and greet after the storytelling concerts.