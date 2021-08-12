Greeneville/Greene County Public Library Director Erin Evans donned a birthday hat to read to children during the library’s Tuesday Storytime, which fell on her own son’s birthday this week. “It was birthday story time today because it is my son Raiden’s 22 birthday,” Evans said. “In his honor, I read stories that he remembered from his childhood. These included No David!’ by David Shannon, ‘The Little Red Hen’ and ‘Harry the Dirty Dog’ by Gene Zion.” In the photo with Evans are Roan and Hadley, along with their mother who also donned a hat in honor of Raiden’s birthday.