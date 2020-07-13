The StoryTown Initiative and the McKinney Center will begin a new spring training session that teaches individuals how to collect oral stories. StoryTown, which produced the play “Life Lines,” as well as the monthly “StoryTown Radio Show and Podcast” series, held at the International Storytelling Center, is continuing to build its “StoryTown Brigade” in order to capture the stories of local residents, and archive these stories for future generations.
In addition to archiving these local stories, the StoryTown Initiative also utilizes the stories collected as source material in many story-based programs in town, to include the annual play, the annual Senior Center play, the StoryTown Radio Show, the StoryTown Podcast, exhibits at the McKinney Center, and more.
The training takes place every other Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. on April 9 and 23, and May 7 and 21, at the McKinney Center. Dinner from a local restaurant is served before each of these classes. This training includes a guidebook, in-class training and Power Points, and hands-on training in story circles.
Jules Corriere will lead the training at the McKinney Center. Corriere has spent over twenty years collecting oral stories that have been used in plays, books, radio shows and podcasts.
A limited number of spots are available for this free training. To register for this course, please call The McKinney Center by April 3. For more information, or to register, contact the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.