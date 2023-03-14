StoryTown Celebrates Women’s History Month Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Folk music artist Momma Molasses will be the featured musical guest at the StoryTown Radio Show to be presented March 27, at 7 p.m., at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough. Photo via Momma Molasses Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Women’s History Month in their next production on Monday, March 27.The event will be held, beginning at 7 p.m., at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.Musical guest will be Momma Molasses whose music interlaces classic country, folk, Piedmont blues, soul, swing, bluegrass and old-time, event organizers say in a news release.Among the stories to be shared will be:• a harrowing true tale from World War II of a beloved aunt being trapped inside of a Sherman Tank;• an inspirational story of an educator with a PhD who returns to school in her 50s to become a lawyer and advocate for senior citizens, and• a root doctor who uses knowledge passed down through generations to forage locally growing plants for healing.Tickets are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.This show is also recorded for broadcast on local NPR station WETS 89.5 out of Johnson City, which can be heard the last Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m.StoryTown is sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Sandee and Gary Degner, First Horizon Bank and the Wild Women of Jonesborough. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Tv Broadcasting Contemporary History Medicine Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count Bays Mountain's Bobcats On Display In New Home Blizzard Of 1993 One For The Record Books