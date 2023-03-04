The StoryTown Radio Show in Jonesborough is seeking stories about life lessons, farming and veterans for its next listening day
The show’s next community Listening Day will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m., at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
“Community members are invited to share a story about themselves or their family,” event organizers say in a news release. “These stories may be considered for the next community play or for one of the monthly StoryTown Radio Shows.”
Please call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 for more information or to schedule a time.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population.
In addition, a primary mission of the center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the Town. The activities of the McKinney Center are designed to enhance the quality of life of all Jonesborough residents.