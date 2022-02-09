JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center in a production that will feature stories and skits about the lives and contributions of local African Americans in Jonesborough and the East Tennessee region, all drawn from oral histories collected through the StoryTown initiative.
The lives of regional residents Mary Katherine Williams, Mary Alexander, Alfred Greenlee, Nancy Robinson, Pastor Danny Johnson and many more will be presented on stage by the cast of the radio show.
Special music guest will be Ubunibi-Afia Short, most recently seen in the one-woman show “Nancy” by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, and in the original musical “Welcome to Marfa.” Short, who appeared on StoryTown for the first time last year, wowed audiences with her soulful rendition of Nina Simone’s “I’m Feeling Good.”
Tickets are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Season passes for this year’s StoryTown Radio Show are also on sale, and guarantee a seat at this event, which frequently sells out in advance.
This project is funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The award-winning Jonesborough StoryTown Radio Show and podcast is performed as a story-filled old-time radio performance at the McKinney Center. The production is broadcast on the local public radio station 89.5 FM the last Wednesday of the month, with bimonthly podcasts on www.storytown.simplecast.com.