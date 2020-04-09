The cast of the StoryTown Radio Show, while unable to perform a live show in April, are still bringing to life the stories of Jonesborough and the region this month in a specially-made production that will be broadcast on WETS 89.5 FM on April 29, at 8 p.m. The episode will also be available on the StoryTown Podcast beginning May 1.
The program’s writer, Jules Corriere, points out an eerie yet inspirational fact. Last year, the group had decided upon the theme of “Changes” as this month’s topic of stories.
“We never imagined the changes our community, our country, and the world would be facing,” Corriere said in a release. “But our stories connect us to this time, and also reach back to earlier times of change. We made it then, and we’ll make it now. And I think that’s why we feel it is important to tell these stories this month, even if we’re presenting them in a different format.”
Corriere, working with WETS station manager and editor of the program, Wayne Winkler, will have the cast record individual stories and monologues, which will be edited into a full program. Usually performed live in front of an audience, this month the cast performs from the safety of their own homes. The stories, however, are filled with moments of tension, challenge, and hope.
Providing an historical context is the Heritage Alliance’s Anne G’Fellers-Mason’s segment, “Ask the Historian” in which she relates the story of a similar health crisis from 100 years ago. Looking at the strength and wisdom exhibited during those times allows the audience to realize that these moments are cyclical, and while challenging, also speak to the indomitable spirit of our people and our region.
The stories, past and present, all have this message: We are in this together, and together, we will come through it stronger and more committed to our future.
To listen to the podcast or the hear past podcasts, visit https://storytown.simplecast.com. The StoryTown Podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and most podcast platforms. A different episode is made available every two weeks.