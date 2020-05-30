KINGSPORT – Every summer, the Kingsport Public Library invites the community to join the Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, Imagine Your Story, invites participants to explore the world of stories and imagine where their story will take them.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person programs for this year’s summer reading program. Instead, all activities will be available through the library’s social media or through activity packs available for pick up at the library, a release says. Programs for children include: biweekly story times, author talks, STEM activities, virtual professional performances, and more. Look for special event links on the library’s event calendar on the website.
Activity packs will be available at the library for pick up, with a new pack each week. Activity packs will be first come, first served, while supplies last. They will contain 3-6 activities and all items to complete each activity. Some tools such as scissors or glue may need to be self-provided. Activities will include STEM, arts and crafts, literacy, and play.
Teens can log their reading and be entered to win the grand prize. Teen programs will be Thursdays on Kingsport Public Library Social Media.
Adults can participate in summer reading, too. Log your reading and be entered to win weekly prizes. Participate in virtual book clubs, author talks, NASA programs, trivia or virtual escape rooms.
Looking for things to do as a family? Join the Lego Challenge in June, try out the virtual escape room, or decorate a cake for the July challenge. Be sure to check the events calendar on the library webpage so you don’t miss out on the fun!
Readers of all ages can sign-up at www.kingsportlibrary.org and track their reading between June 1 and July 24. For help signing up or for more information, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call 423-229-9366.