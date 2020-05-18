Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present its annual Summers Past History Program for youth ages 6 –14. Three five-day sessions will be offered between June 8 and 26.
Historic-based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration, and outdoor fun will be offered. Each session will be limited to 20 participants. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for each five-day week.
The cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family. Parents may drop off children at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours after 2 p.m. at $3.00 per hour per child are available until 5 p.m.
Session One will run June 8th – 12th. This session will highlight Native American bead weaving, making and playing the stick game, learning Native American legends, and more.
Session Two will be held June 15 – 19 and will showcase open hearth cooking, candle dipping, learning about the State of Franklin, and more.
Session Three will take place June 22 – 26. This session will feature tin punching, felt pillow making, meeting a Civil War soldier, and more. The ever-popular “Carters Raid” game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt. There will also be a late morning snack provided to each camper every day. These are just a few of the many activities that will be offered during the program.
For additional information and the application, please contact Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.