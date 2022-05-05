The 7th annual Sundown on Depot Show will be held May 21 in downtown Greeneville.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes. It is being held in conjunction with the Greene County Partnership’s 2022 Iris Festival, which is being held May 21-22 in downtown Greeneville.
All proceeds from the vehicle show will benefit Holston Home for Children.
The first 200 registered participants will receive Dash Plaques. Door prizes and cash prizes, cool picks, and specialty awards will also be given.
The specialty awards include: the Brab Gregg Pick, the Holston Home Pick, the Mayor Pick and the Kid’s Pick.
The long-distance award is $100 and the hard-luck award is $50.
The cost to enter a vehicle is $10 prior to May 6, or $15 the day of the show.
For more information, call 423-552-8376 or visit the Sundown on Depot page on Facebook.