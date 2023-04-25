From left are Sunrise Court No. 20 members: Cindy Brooks, Kelly Pickering, Dianne Madsen, Patty Sparks, Donna Winstead, Lois Overbay and Mike Sparks. The group recently attended the 61st session of the Grand Court of Tennessee Order of the Amaranth in Gatlinburg.
Members of the Sunrise Court No. 20 Order of the Amaranth recently donated 132 pounds of food supplies to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Food Bank. From left, are: Donna Winstead, royal matron; Dianne Madsen, conductress; Patty Sparks, associate matron; Donna Jones, secretary; Kelly Pickering, treasurer; Lois Overbay, associate conductress; Kathleen Lockhart, faith leader, and Mike Sparks, royal patron.
Photo special to the Sun
Several local members of the Sunrise Court No. 20 participated in the 61st session of the Grand Court of the Tennessee Order of the Amaranth, a fraternal organization comprised of Master Masons and their female relatives.
The event was held at the Park Vista in Gatlinburg, and included attendees from New York and California, officials say in a news release.
Among the attendees was Sunrise Court member, Honored Lady Cindy Brooks, who served as the 2022 Grand Royal Matron for the TOA. During the event, Brooks welcome all attendees to the annual session, which was themed “Tennessee Memories: A Firm Foundation For Our Future.”
Special guests included the Order of the Amaranth’s Supreme Associate Matron Susan Patchin and the Supreme Associate Patron Mel Fossell. The pair congratulated the members of the TOA on their many projects in support of diabetes research.
The main charity of the TOA is the American Diabetes Association, the release notes. Through the years, the TOA courts have worked to raise money for the diabetes foundation.
During the session, Brooks presented a check totaling over $12,000 for the ADA on behalf of the Order of the Amaranth. Funds are currently being raised to support ADA research for the development of an artificial pancreas, the release adds.
LOCAL SERVICE PROJECTS
Locally, the Sunrise Court No. 20 members have chosen “Random Acts of Kindness” as the organization’s theme for 2023.
Last month, members delivered caps to the Morristown Cancer Center to be given to cancer patients.
For the month of April, the group collected 132 pounds of food supplies and delivered them to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Food Bank.