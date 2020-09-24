Several local businesses are helping raise support for a new burial fund for qualifying Greene County veterans, and a large yard sale fundraiser for the fund is to be held early in October.
Established in January through Jeffers Funeral Services, the burial fund helps veterans cover funeral/burial expenses through Jeffers. Several businesses are selling the popular Greenie T-Ball handmade decorative items to support the cause.
“The purpose of the fund is to help with expenses,” though it cannot cover all burial-related expenses, a Jeffers press release says.
The release announces that a fundraiser yard sale will occur at the Jeffers Afton chapel on Andrew Johnson Highway on Oct. 2 and 3, or in the case of rain, on Oct. 9 and 10. A representative from Jeffers will be present to answer questions about the burial fund.
Items for sale will include a ceramic-top stove, a lightly used under-the-counter microwave, 48-inch vanities with sinks and faucets, a dishwasher, medical supplies, diabetic socks, Easter and Christmas items, household items, toys, a UT jacket, handmade crafts, bookcases, oscillating fans, a girl’s bed, toy box, dog kennels, tool boxes, pocket watches, jewelry, collectibles, decorative lamps, dinnerware and more.
Greenie T-Balls, (themed handmade ornaments constructed from new and recycled greeting cards) also will be sold at the October fundraiser in honor of five military branches and five local schools.
Another part of the support backing the fund is coming through the sale at local businesses of Greenie T-Balls. These ornaments have for years now been a well-known local keep-sake item, sales of which generate funding for good community causes that often relate to the needs of veterans.
Funds raised through past Greenie T-Ball sales have benefited causes including the Veterans Affairs Center at Mountain City, which has distributed needed items to homeless veterans and money to those veterans returning from active service, and the Greene County Honor Guard, which offers educational programs to the public and conducts funeral rituals for those who served in the military.
Businesses selling the Greenie T-Balls and/or crosses in support of the burial fund are Artistic Printers at 2475 Snapps Ferry Road, Broyles General Store at 703 W. Main Street, Casa Nostra Italian Cuisine Restaurant at 1345 Tusculum Blvd., the Greeneville Commons; Double D Tires at 403 E. Bernard St., Corley’s Pharmacy at 1004 Snapps Ferry Road, and Waggin’ Tails Pet Grooming at 136 W. Bernard Ave.
In November, Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant at 245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, plus locations in Morristown and Jonesborough, will also join the fundraising effort.
An auction fundraiser is being planned for the coming spring, the press release says, though details are incomplete.
Information about the Greene County Burial Fund is available by calling 639-2141 or filling out an an application at the downtown Jeffers location, 208 N. College St., beside Greeneville Town Hall.
Applications are accepted for Greene County residents only, and certain criteria must be met.