Photo via Sycamore Shoals State HIstoric Park
Christmas isn’t over yet! The public is invited to come to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this weekend to see how our colonial ancestors celebrated a holiday called “Old Christmas."
"In Colonial America, Christmas was celebrated as a 12-day holiday with many traditions and customs," says Chad Bogart, who serves as the Sycamore Shoals Museum Curatorial Assistant, in a news release.
"Does The Twelve Days of Christmas sound familiar? These 12 days of feasting, and merrymaking ended on January 5th or 'Twelfth Night' with a grand celebration," Bogart adds.
The event will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sycamore Shoals is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave., in Elizabethton.
The Washington County Militia, the living-history organization at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, is serving as hosts of the Old Christmas Celebration.
"As you walk through the gates of Fort Watauga you will travel back in time to an 18th century Old Christmas 'Jollification,'" Bogart says. "Each cabin in the fort will be the setting of Christmas, New Year, and 12th Night traditions as celebrated by the settlers of different cultures on the colonial frontier.
"Many of our modern Christmas customs are taken from centuries old practices such as English Christmas Guns, the Irish Holly Wreath, the German Tannenbaum, Scottish First Footing, and the Dutch Sinterklaas," he adds.