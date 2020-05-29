Each summer, Sycamore Shoals presents the History at Home summer programming series, providing the opportunity for park guests to participate in educational programs geared to both history and nature study. This year’s programs are planned for June 3 – 14.
In keeping with CDC social distancing guidelines to prevent Covid-19, programs will be limited to groups of 10 or less, therefore, all guests MUST register in advance for the listed programs, a release says. Attendees are encouraged to bring masks and keep six feet apart from other guests.
To register for one or more of these great programs, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals and choose Upcoming Events in the left hand menu. Most programs are offered free of charge except for historic house tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill, that will begin in mid-June. There is also the opportunity to donate to Sycamore Shoals when registering for the free program.
The park welcomes Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield for the 2020 summer season.
Laura Ellis returns to Sycamore Shoals as a second year seasonal interpretive ranger. Prior to her work at Sycamore Shoals, she was a summer camp staff member. This Fall, Laura will be a senior in college working towards a degree in history. Throughout the year, she presents historic programs in period attire with the Washington County Regiment NC Militia and is on track to become a militia member.
Laura’s area of expertise is Early American culture from settlement to 1860. Her goal for this summer is to “delve further into my knowledge of colonial life, especially in Southern Appalachia, and share the knowledge with the public in hopes of preserving our local history for decades to come.”
Taylor Moorefield is also no stranger to Sycamore Shoals. He enjoys re-enacting and living history, and has participated in “Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” for 12 seasons, as well as being a founding member of Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps.
As a graduate of ETSU, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. An Eagle Scout and Woods Counselor at Land of the Sky Wilderness School, Taylor is passionate about the outdoors, wilderness education and primitive skills, and inspiring the public to connect with the natural world in meaningful ways.
As an avid musician, Taylor has sung in many choirs, local and national, plays fiddle with friend Spencer Bolejack, and leads a Christian rock band. Taylor is passionate about the mission of TN State Parks and is very excited to offer programs this summer that will inspire, educate, and entertain visitors to the park.