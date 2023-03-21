The Symphony of the Mountains will present a public concert on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport. This “Paths to Dignity” concert with feature soloist Christina Bouey and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1.”
The Symphony of the Mountains is initiating an outreach program to raise awareness in the region about people who are homeless.
As part of this effort, the symphony has co-commissioned a violin concerto, entitled “Paths to Dignity,” by Lucas Richman.
The work “addresses the ‘Paths to Dignity’ for people who are unsheltered,” officials say in a news release. “In the weeks leading up to the concert, extensive outreach will help educate our communities about the issues of people who are homeless and will provide music in places where individuals and families who are unsheltered can enjoy it,” the release adds.
“When most people think about how to help the unsheltered, they tend to think of the basic needs for survival,” says SOTM Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth. “Rightly so. In addition, I would argue that music is as essential to the soul as food is to our bodies.
“By providing live music to people who are un-housed we can enhance their quality of life for a moment and maybe give hope, inspiration, and peace,” Orth adds.
In addition to musical presentations by Symphony of the Mountains musicians in shelters and food banks throughout the month, the composer of “Paths to Dignity” Lucas Richman will present masterclasses and lectures for community groups, colleges, and universities.
The public lineup of events includes:
• March 27, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Bristol — Presentation for Arts Alliance Mountain Empire by composer Lucas Richman and Cornelia Laemmli Orth.
• March 28, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Bristol — Free concert followed by educational symposium with leaders of agencies who provide help. Boxed dinners will be provided. Donations for food banks and shelters are welcome.
• March 29, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, Johnson City — Composer Lucas Richman discusses the inspiration behind his groundbreaking Concerto for Violin: Paths to Dignity.
• April 1, 7:30 p.m., Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, Kingsport. — Paths to Dignity concert, featuring soloist Christina Bouey and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1.”
Tickets to the concert are $35 for adults. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are admitted free of charge, courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation.
A limited number of free tickets are also available for those who would not be able to attend otherwise.
To order tickets, call the Symphony of the Mountains box office at 423-392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.