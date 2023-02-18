The Symphony of the Mountains will present its “Celebrating Our Appalachian Mountain Home” concert on Saturday, March 4, at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
“The symphony will be joined by the Voices of the Mountains, the Milligan Concert Choir, and the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy in the world premiere of Robert Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Heaven: An Appalachian Requiem,” an event news release states.
Campbelle serves as the music director at Central Presbyterian Church, in Bristol, Va. He has composed numerous choral works and is a member of the Voices of the Mountains.
“The seven-movement requiem was composed during the pandemic and is dedicated to the memory of Campbelle’s parents and all the people worldwide who lost their lives in the pandemic,” the release adds.
Soprano Katylyn Grunstra and bass-baritone Michael Rodgers, of Knoxville, will be the featured soloists in the requiem.
“Symphony patrons will remember Rodgers’ beautiful voice from a summer Allandale performance two years ago,” the release notes. “Since that performance was interrupted by a thunderstorm before he could sing “Ol’Man River” the piece is on the program now, as well as ‘Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho’ and ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.’
“The first half of the program will include Gluck’s overture to “Orfeo ed Euridice” and a tribute to our favorite Appalachian animal with Haydn’s Symphony No. 82: ‘The Bear,’” the release says.
Tickets to the concert are $35 for adults. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are admitted free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. To order tickets, visit symphonytix.com or call the Symphony of the Mountains box office at 423-392-8423.