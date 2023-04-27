The Symphony of the Mountains will present its popular Family Concert on Sunday, May 7 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.
Show time is 3 p.m.
This year, the beloved story of “Peter and the Wolf” will be featured, symphony officials say in a news release.
Described as a "symphonic fairy tale for children," "Peter and the Wolf" is a musical composition written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936. The narrator tells a children's story, while the orchestra illustrates it by using different instruments to play a "theme" that represents each character in the story.
The narration will be presented by former Barter Theatre actor Rick McVey, who delighted audiences last year playing the role of Sir Humphrey Treble-Clef in the Symphony’s production of “When Instruments Roamed the Earth!”
Also on the program are Mozart’s famous “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (a little night music) and Haydn’s “Toy Symphony.” The Toy Symphony is a delightful and hilarious musical work dating from the 1760s with parts for toy instruments including toy trumpet, ratchet, and bird calls (cuckoo, nightingale, and quail). The performance will speak to children – and adults- of all ages. Exciting sounds, people, and the experience of a symphony orchestra concert will make for a memorable afternoon for the whole family.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Children and students are free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation.
In addition, the SOTM will present free community and school concerts for over 1,500 students on Monday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Paramount Center. School performances are also set for sites in Virginia.