After being closed for most of the past year, The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be reopening it’s doors for meal delivery and takeout on Wednesday, April 7 from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. It will continue to be open every Wednesday. The soup kitchen is located at 715 Wesley Avenue, Greeneville.
Meals will be by delivery and take out only, until further notice.
Monetary donations are needed to help replenish the food pantry and can be sent to TMSK, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 110 North Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743. Contributions of canned or packaged food are also welcome and can be dropped off at the Soup Kitchen during it’s hours of operation or you can call Mary Goldman at 423-343-7006 for more information or to set up a time to donate food.