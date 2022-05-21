From left, are: George Scott, president of the Greene County Heritage Trust; Ed Rice, chairman of the Soup Kitchen Ministry; Jerry Bird, treasurer of Heritage Trust; Leon Carson, of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, and Bill Edmonds, Heritage Trust member, who coordinated the project with the Soup Kitchen for the Heritage Trust.
In this 2019 file photo, Gene Maddox is shown addressing the crowd gathered for the 156th annual Freedom Day celebration in Greeneville. The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will host a special open house and cookout on Sunday in memory of Maddox, who died earlier this year.
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen recently received a $2,000 donation from the Greene County Heritage Trust in honor of the late Gene Maddox.
The money will be used to complete a basement window replacement project at the Soup Kitchen, officials say.
The donation to the Soup Kitchen was made at the May 16 meeting of the Greene County Heritage Trust. It was accepted by Ed Rice, chairman of the Board of the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and Leon Carson, the last remaining member of the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church and a Soup Kitchen board member.
The Soup Kitchen provides meals for up to 175 individuals each Wednesday. It is located at 715 Wesley Ave., in the basement of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.
According to a news release, Tabernacle Presbyterian was organized in 1867. Samuel Johnson, a former slave of Andrew Johnson, was one of the founding members. The founding congregants first met at Greenville’s First Presbyterian Church on Main Street from 1867 until 1875, until their church building was constructed.
The first church building for Tabernacle Presbyterian was located on Rankin Lane. The land for the church was purchased from William Rankin in 1874, the release adds.
The current church building, located on Wesley Avenue, was constructed in 1953. While the church congregation no longer meets in the building, the Soup Kitchen ministry continues to utilize the church basement in its service to the community, officials say.
The Heritage Trust donation was made as a memorial to Gene Maddox, who was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian until his death in February, the news release says.
Maddox was “responsible for beginning the ministry, which continues to serve the community. He was also a faithful member of the Heritage Trust for several years,” the release adds.
As a celebration of Maddox and his contributions to the Soup Kitchen, an Open House and Cookout will be held Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen. The community is invited to attend and help celebrate.
The Soup Kitchen ministry is supported by six congregations whose members volunteer their services.