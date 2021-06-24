Young visitors to Tuesday’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program at the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library had a tail-waggin’ good time with special guests from the Greeneville Police Department.
K9 Officers Kojak and Kajo and their handlers officers Shawn Hinkle and Cameron Spradlin spent the morning at the library while children petted and learned about K9s.
There is one session remaining to the summer reading program, which will take place on June 29, followed by a wrap up party on July 6. All young readers and their adults are invited to stop by for the fun, to check out books and receive a craft and activity packet for that week. Contact the library for more information.