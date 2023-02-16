Librarians know that when children are inspired to read from a young age, their interest in learning becomes a life-long passion.
On Feb. 4, the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library took part in a special nationwide event designed to help parents light that spark for their kids.
The event was “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” an initiative that first got its start in 2011 at the Waterford Public Library in Connecticut by retired librarian Nadine Lipman.
From there, the event has grown to include hundreds of libraries across the U.S. and Canada that celebrate this annual special day, sponsored by the Connecticut Library Consortium.
“This is the first year we have participated in the event,” said Greeneville-Greene County Library Director Erin Evans.
The Association for Children’s Library Services cites numerous reasons for the importance of libraries in the lives of children on its website:
• Child readers become grown-up leaders: Children who are proficient in reading by the end of grade 3 are significantly more likely to graduate high school, opening doors to a bright future.
• Storytime is a key building block to school success: Library storytimes and programs for babies and preschoolers teach social and academic skills that directly translate to early school success.
• The internet is for everyone: Libraries provide key access to internet, wifi, computers and other devices, ensuring all children start on a level playing field.
• Homework shouldn’t cause headaches: After school programs provide improved school performance, decreased drug use, and foundational life skills.
• Libraries transform lives: Every day your local library is creating connections, igniting curiosity, and enriching lives.
“Your local library is an ideal place for children to play, discover, make friends, and have fun,” the ACSL website states. “Stop in for a visit. Enjoy the activities. Get a library card (they’re free!), meet your children’s librarian, and explore all the wonders that your local library has to offer your family. And be sure to stop in again soon – because every day is a great day to take your child to the library.”
The Greeneville-Greene County Library hosts children’s Storytime each Tuesday morning, at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to come listen to stories and take part in a fun craft, Evans notes.
“We look forward to seeing you,” she adds.
Here is a list of other happenings at the Greeneville-Greene County Library:
• Fine-Free February – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is currently hosting Fine-Free February. Overdue fines will be waived on all library materials returned in good condition regardless of how long they’ve been checked out. It’s a great time to round up those library books, audiobooks or DVDs and return them to the library!
• Free Computer Classes – The library is offering free individual one-hour sessions of technology instruction. What do you want to learn? Please call the library for additional information and to schedule a session.
• Book Sale Volunteers – The library needs volunteers to help make 2023’s Book Sale a success! Please call the library if you are interested. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held in mid-February.
• Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
For more information about the library, please visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements. The main library is located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.