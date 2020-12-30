When my son Ryan was five years old, he wanted me to teach him how to fish. That spring I took him to lake Meredith, just North of Amarillo, Texas. Crappie were spawning in the shallow water on the west side of the lake and I felt that he could catch his first fish there.
We arrived at the lake with two spin-casting rigs and a pail of minnows. I bated a hook and cast the minnow into a shallow area on the edge of some submerged trees. While I was bating another hook I saw the bobber go under the surface and head toward the trees. I grabbed the rod and jerked to set the hook, then handed the rod to Ryan and told him: “Catch this fish while I bait the other hook.”
“Dad, what do I do?” he asked. I told him to just run up the bank and he would pull the fish out of the water. He was rewarded with a nice Crappie. I was ready to continue fishing, but he was very excited that he caught such a big fish on his first try and wanted to take it home to show his mother, so we released the rest of our minnows and returned home.
That broke the ice and Ryan was determined to become a fisherman. A few weeks later, his mother went to visit her sister in California, so Ryan and I loaded our camper onto our faithful Jeep pickup truck and went to the lake for an evening of fishing.
The first order of business was to teach him to cast with the spin-casting rig that he inherited from his grandfather. I tied the largest lead headed jig in the tackle box onto his line and showed him how to operate the reel. His first cast landed at his feet. I told him to let the button go just a little sooner. His next cast went about five feet from shore. I told him that he was getting the hang of it and to let the button go just a little sooner on his next cast. It went out about ten or twelve feet and when he started reeling it in he said, very excitedly: “Dad I have a fish.”
“I don’t think so,” I said, but he was right. A large Bluegill had swallowed that large jig and was flopping on the end of his line. Nothing succeeds like success, and he began casting enthusiastically, getting more distance with each cast. And he began catching fish! Before the evening was over he had caught five Sand Bass and a Walleye, while I caught one sand bass and took great delight in his success.
After we quit fishing for the night we built a small camp fire and sat around drinking Cokes and eating our sandwiches, finishing off the meal with a candy bar each. We slept well that night and in the morning tried fishing a bit more. We had no success that morning, causing Ryan to opine that we were so good the night before that the fish were scared to swim where we were fishing.
We made many other fishing trips while he was growing up, and he always caught the most fish. His skill continued to improve and soon he was able to drop a lure or bait where he wanted it to land and he mastered the art of retrieving the lure so that it looked good to the fish we wanted to catch.
Soon after he started fishing I bought a canoe and we learned to paddle it in a straight line, which is an art in itself. This enabled us to reach places that were not accessible from the shore and also allowed us to explore the shoreline of the lake to find cover that held fish as well as finding good spots to hunt ducks. Ryan matured rapidly as a fisherman and became a wonderful companion in our forays on the water and in camp. Truly the best days of my life were spent fishing with my son.
Ryan was a very lucky fisherman and whether we were fishing for crappie with minnows, bass with lures or catfish with grasshoppers he was always the one who caught the most fish. He is a grown man now with a life of his own. He still lives in Texas while I have returned home to my beloved mountains but I will always treasure those days when he was young and we fished together.