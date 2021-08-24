Golfers took to the greens to compete for the “Iron Eyes Cody Traveling Trophy” and other awards in the 23rd Annual Keep Greene Beautiful Golf Tournament Aug. 12 at Link Hills Country Club. Title sponsor was GFL Environmental.
The golf tournament is a fundraiser to support Keep Greene Beautiful’s educational programs and community improvement projects, a release says.
Team Shelton earned top honors by winning the championship. Team members included Justin Burns, Eric Idell, Luke Shelton and Timmy Thompson.
Parker Hannifin was the runner-up. Team members included Andy Fannon, David Glasscock, Mike Neas and Jon Wilder.
The putting contest winner was Michael Shelton; closest to the pin winners were Randy Tilson, Andy Fannon and Eric Idell; and long drive winner was Justin Burns.
“On behalf of Keep Greene Beautiful, I would like to thank all the participants for coming out and helping us with this wonderful cause,” said Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful, in the release. “I would like to thank the title sponsor GFL Environmental; contest sponsors, Appalachian Forest Products, Apex Bank, ArtaZn and Air Pro Heating and Cooling, dinner sponsor Atmos Energy, hole sponsors, and Creekside Market for providing beverages.”
For more information on Keep Greene Beautiful programs, contact Jennifer Wilder, at the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111.