The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a Techno Contra Dance this Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym inside Niswonger Commons, 60 Shiloh Road. A beginner’s lesson will be held starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited to participate.
This dance will feature “a DJ spinning a variety of rock, pop and other contemporary music and special lighting, along with a caller teaching the moves,” organizers say in a news release.
Contra dances are now held at Tusculum University each second and fourth Saturday. (No dances will be held in December.)
“Contra dance is fun and easy to learn,” organizers say. “All dances are open to the public.”
The cost to participate is $10 adults, $5 students and $25 for families.
All of the dances are family friendly and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably, wear soft-soled shoes and bring a water bottle.
”No partner is needed as it is tradition to change partners for each dance,” organizers say.
For more details or updates, follow the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society on Facebook.