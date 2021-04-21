Technology Helps Make Greeneville Students Successful, Noon Rotarians Told

Greeneville City Schools “built an infrastructure over 25 years to support virtual learning,” said Beverly Miller (first row, fourth from left), assistant director of schools for administration, in a talk to the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club March 2 via Zoom video conferencing. As a result of that “community insight,” Miller said, the school system was poised to be successful at distance learning, as necessitated by the COVID pandemic. Greeneville City Schools administrates technology for the school system, the Town of Greeneville and related departments, Miller said, serving 6,000 devices by 3,500 daily users. While a recent survey showed that 97% responding parents in the Greeneville City School System had Internet access for their children, a new program via T-Mobile recently obtained 105 devices to deliver Wi-Fi access for students without Wi-Fi at home, the assistant director said. “It is our responsibility to have the tools to make them (our students) successful,” she added. For more information on Greeneville City Schools, visit GCSchools.net.