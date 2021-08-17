Grace Ann Anderson, Addie Elizabeth Brown and Ellie Elizabeth Youngblood have been invited to be presentees at the 61st Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, to be held Aug. 21, is one of the largest teenage, black tie dances in the country, where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion. A press release quoted the Birmingham Post-Herald, saying, “Far more than any other social fling, the Teen Board Presentation Dance of Knoxville, Tennessee is emerging into one of the most elegant and auspicious occasions on the social calendar of the South.”
The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future, according to the release.
The event starts with practice and brunch, followed by the Mayor’s dinner, honoring the presentee’s and dignitaries. It continues in the evening with the presentation of the presentees and a dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, the release says. Following the presentation is a black–tie reception.
Grace Ann Anderson is the daughter of Matt and Nan Anderson. She attends Greenville Hight School where she is a member of the dance team and the National Honor Society. She is also a member of Young Life, Central Ballet Theatre, Youth Council and the First Baptist Church Youth Group.
Addie Elizabeth Brown is the daughter of Lee and Mindy Brown. She attends Lakeway Christian Academy and is the president of the National Spanish Honor Society, and a member of the Female Prefect for Student Life at Lakeway Christian Academy, a National Honor Society Member, Youth Group Worship Leader and Children’s Ministry Volunteer at Arrowhead Greeneville, and a Children’s Impact Network of Bolivia Mission Volunteer.
Ellie Elizabeth Youngblood is the daughter of Trey and Misty Youngblood. She attends Greeneville High School where she is a member of the GHS Dance Team. She is also a member of First Baptist Church student leadership, the Student Council Class President, National Honor Society Treasurer, and a member of Greene County Youth Council, Praise Team and Young Life.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.