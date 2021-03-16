The Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen Competition which was postponed last year because of the Covid 19 pandemic is now scheduled to begin next weekend, March 19-21 at Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, Madison Metcalf and Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen, Eliza Sanders will begin competition on Friday March 19 with their personal interviews.
On Saturday they will participate in the two preliminary competitions in the afternoon and evening, consisting of talent, evening gown, onstage interview and fitness along with 24 other young ladies from across the state.
Final competition will be held on Sunday afternoon and a new Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned. The winner will represent Tennessee in July at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.