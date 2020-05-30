Nashville — Tennessee Craft announces a Tennessee Craft Week Instagram Photo Contest June 1- June 30, 2020. This contest is open to all craft artists in the state of Tennessee, a release says.
Winning photos will credit the artist, and the photographer, if noted. Photos will be shared via Tennessee Craft social media platforms and in print to generate excitement and public interest in Tennessee Craft Week, held October 2-11, 2020.
Artists are invited to take a photo of their craft in a nature-based or pastoral landscape setting. This landscape should reflect the geographical beauty of Tennessee’s distinctive regions while bringing an additional focus of artisan work made in Tennessee.
Winning photos will be announced to the public on Thursday, July 9. The Grand Prize winner will receive a gift card for dinner for two at a local Nashville restaurant and a stay at the luxurious, art-filled 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Nashville, the release says.
Second and Third place winners will be awarded gift certificates from Jerry’s Artarama, Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, Blick Art Materials, and Plaza Art.
All winning photos and Honorable Mention photos will be used to promote the 2020 Tennessee Craft Week, which celebrates fine craft. Awards will be distributed on October 15.
Rules for Participation:
1. Artists must like @TennesseeCraft, @AmericanCraftWeek and @TNvacation on Instagram and include #TCWContest2020 with submitted photos.
2. All entries with the correct hashtag and “likes,” posted between June 1-30, 2020, will be eligible for the contest.
3. Photographs should have a clear focus, good color, and thoughtful composition in a 1:1 ratio. Photos must be taken in high-resolution for printing purposes.
4. The focus of the photo should be the artwork, with a landscape in the background. Only original photographs are accepted.
5. By participating in the contest, artists/photographers agree to the use of their photos to promote Tennessee Craft Week.
Details and rules for the Instagram Contest will be posted online at @TennesseeCraft Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest accounts, and on the TCW webpage: https://tennesseecraft.org/tennessee-craft-week/
The contest is sponsored by 21c Museum Hotel Nashville, Plaza Art, Jerry’s Artarama, Blick Art Materials, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.
TCW is a program of Tennessee Craft. Funding for Tennessee Craft Week is generously provided by Metro Nashville Arts Commission, Tennessee Arts Commission, American Craft Week, and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
Tennessee Craft is a member-driven nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating opportunities for Tennessee’s independent craft artists to thrive. Since 1965, Tennessee Craft has been the only networked community of craft artists across the state, with local chapters and regional opportunities for talent growth, professional development, and one-of-a-kind exhibitions.